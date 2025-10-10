Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF is Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 9.0% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFCF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.08. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

