Vistra Corp. $VST is 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises approximately 2.0% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vistra by 275.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $209.99 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.05.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total transaction of $4,307,050.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 264,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,259,650.21. This trade represents a 7.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 422,389 shares of company stock valued at $86,992,610. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $229.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.85.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

