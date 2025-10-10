Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 16,522 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Arvest Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,641 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 471.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 110,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the period. High Probability Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. High Probability Advisors LLC now owns 322,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $28.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

