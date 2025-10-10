Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Position Lifted by Riverchase Wealth Management LLC

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 154,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 125,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS opened at $108.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.38. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

