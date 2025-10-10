Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $500.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.97 and a 200-day moving average of $382.85. The firm has a market cap of $234.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $509.48.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total transaction of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This trade represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $480.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.20.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

