Riverchase Wealth Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at $913,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $345.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $305.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.20. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $348.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

