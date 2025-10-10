Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,611 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

