Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 3,052 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,378.7% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 128,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 120,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,890.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $99.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.22 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a market cap of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $500,303.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $284,925.32. The trade was a 63.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $207,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,467.06. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

