M1 Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

M1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 22,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $245.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $248.48.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.