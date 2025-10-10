HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Has $807,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $124.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.52. The firm has a market cap of $481.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.95.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

