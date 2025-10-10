Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 84,477 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $242.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.01 and its 200-day moving average is $189.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $256.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total value of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

