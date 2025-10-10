M1 Capital Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

M1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundation Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 506,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1%

IJK stock opened at $95.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

