3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF $BBIN

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 467,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,733,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,523,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 8.7%

BBIN opened at $70.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.47 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.41.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

