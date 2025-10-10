Reviewing CACI International (NYSE:CACI) & Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) and Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.4% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Cass Information Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CACI International and Cass Information Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $8.63 billion 1.30 $499.83 million $22.35 22.87 Cass Information Systems $199.19 million 2.51 $19.17 million $1.86 20.30

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Cass Information Systems. Cass Information Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CACI International and Cass Information Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 3 10 1 2.86 Cass Information Systems 1 1 2 0 2.25

CACI International presently has a consensus target price of $548.73, suggesting a potential upside of 7.37%. Cass Information Systems has a consensus target price of $46.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Cass Information Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cass Information Systems is more favorable than CACI International.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Cass Information Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 5.79% 15.84% 7.20% Cass Information Systems 13.22% 9.02% 0.91%

Volatility & Risk

CACI International has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cass Information Systems has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CACI International beats Cass Information Systems on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The Domestic Operations segment offers digital solutions by modernizing enterprise and agency-unique applications, enterprise infrastructure, and business processes; C4ISR solutions, including command, control, communications, and computer (C4), as well as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology and networks; and cyber solutions for cybersecurity, cyberspace, electronic warfare, and signals intelligence operations. This segment also provides space solutions, comprising intelligence fusion, data analytic, and decision support, as well as logistics solutions; engineering services, such as platform integration, modernization and sustainment, system engineering, naval architecture, training and simulation, and logistics engineering; design, implement, protect, and manage secure enterprise IT solutions for federal agencies; and mission support solutions, that include analytic services, as well as scenario-based instruction across the spectrum of intelligence processing, collection, and products. The International Operations segment provides a range of IT services, proprietary data, and software products to the commercial and government customers in the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of banking products and services, such as demand, savings, time, and money market deposits; commercial, industrial, commercial real estate, and construction and land development loans; and cash management services to privately held businesses, restaurant franchises, and faith-related ministries. Further, it provides B2B payment platform for clients that require an agile fintech partner. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and leased facilities in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

