Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,000. Domino’s Pizza comprises 3.7% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.8% during the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the second quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.49, for a total value of $451,490.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,842.16. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Melius began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.0%

DPZ stock opened at $405.33 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a twelve month low of $397.12 and a twelve month high of $500.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.40.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%.Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.42%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.