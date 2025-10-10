iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Financial Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 940.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,027.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.82. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1411 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

