Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Financial Planning LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $674.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $677.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $654.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.67.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
