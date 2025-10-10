Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 18.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $246,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $290.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

