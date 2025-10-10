Castellan Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Castellan Group raised its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Atmos Energy accounts for approximately 0.6% of Castellan Group’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Castellan Group’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $172.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.70.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.5%

ATO stock opened at $174.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $177.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The business had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

