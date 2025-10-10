Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA Has $1.32 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $377.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $375.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

