Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Has $637,000 Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE UPS opened at $85.28 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.