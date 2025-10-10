Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Shares Down 18.6% – Here’s Why

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 524,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,167% from the average daily volume of 41,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.00.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

