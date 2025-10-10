Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $89.18 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average of $87.49.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.