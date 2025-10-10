Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Up 40% – Still a Buy?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) rose 40% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,782,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,291% from the average daily volume of 128,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Playfair Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.69.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

