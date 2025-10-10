3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning Inc $OC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Down 3.2%

OC stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.32. Owens Corning Inc has a 52 week low of $123.40 and a 52 week high of $214.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $169.00 to $153.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.31.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

