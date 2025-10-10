Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading Up 50% – What’s Next?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 50% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 6,827,663 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,163% from the average daily volume of 540,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$48.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

Further Reading

