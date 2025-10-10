Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,739 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 71.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Starbucks by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,849 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 409,373 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.78 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

