WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF $FTXL

WMG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $8,648,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000.

Shares of FTXL opened at $118.14 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $336.70 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

