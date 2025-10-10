Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 18.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 2,226,878 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 381,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Sintana Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$205.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of -1.08.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$39,420.00. 15.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.