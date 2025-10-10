Mengis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,950,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 45.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,894,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,866,000 after buying an additional 2,777,567 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 130.8% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,581,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after buying an additional 896,264 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.4% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,189,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,323,000 after buying an additional 415,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,788,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lennar from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

NYSE LEN opened at $117.58 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

