Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.14.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.