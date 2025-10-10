Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,380 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

