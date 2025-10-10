Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 359 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 112,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLT opened at $260.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.04 and a 52 week high of $279.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.13.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.040 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.830-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 79,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $276.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.69.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

