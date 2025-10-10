Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 14.7% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.5% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNOW opened at $250.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of -60.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.99. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.23 and a fifty-two week high of $253.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. The trade was a 81.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 527,336 shares in the company, valued at $123,132,956. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,177,434 shares of company stock worth $269,030,661. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.18.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

