Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,778,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,893,382,000 after buying an additional 258,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AON by 18.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,864,000 after purchasing an additional 469,238 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AON by 318.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,397 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,390,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,053,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,163,000 after buying an additional 131,676 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $360.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $364.28 and its 200-day moving average is $363.26. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $323.73 and a 1 year high of $412.97.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AON from $421.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

