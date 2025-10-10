2,420 Shares in abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF $PPLT Acquired by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $147.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.85. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $153.54.

abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

