Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Buy (B) Rating for Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KR. Barclays initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

KR opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. Kroger has a 52 week low of $54.88 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 3,810 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $272,834.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 85,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,718.50. The trade was a 4.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Kroger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

