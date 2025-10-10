Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE Position Lowered by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,464,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 400.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,067,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,580,000 after acquiring an additional 854,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $74,789,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $66,981,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,980,000 after acquiring an additional 284,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $240.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.17. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.30 and a 52 week high of $255.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $264.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $235.08.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

