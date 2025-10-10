Petards Group (LON:PEG) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Petards Group plc (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 60,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Petards Group Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a market cap of £4.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -886.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.80.

Petards Group (LON:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX (0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Petards Group had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Petards Group plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petards Group

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety for railway infrastructures by supporting rail companies and sub-contractors with resources, assets, safety, and failure management software.

