Aptamer Group (LON:APTA) Shares Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01). 7,978,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 18,061,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Aptamer Group Trading Down 6.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.00 and a beta of -0.52.

Insider Transactions at Aptamer Group

In related news, insider Adam Hargreaves acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £50,000. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

About Aptamer Group

Aptamer Group is a leading provider of aptamer selection services and developer of aptamer-based reagents for use in research, bioprocessing, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. Headquartered in York, UK, the Company partners globally to deliver aptamer-based solutions that drive discovery and development across the life sciences.

Aptamer Group has developed the proprietary Optimer® platform technology that drives three distinct businesses: Aptamer Solutions, Aptamer Diagnostics and Aptamer Therapeutics.

