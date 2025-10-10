Mengis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 119.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 25.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Insider Activity at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:CLX opened at $119.98 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $116.53 and a 12 month high of $171.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 76.07%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

