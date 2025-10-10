NavPoint Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

NavPoint Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,514 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises 4.6% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7%

CGGO stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

