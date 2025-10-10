Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,304,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,828,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,384,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.6%

CTRA opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

View Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.