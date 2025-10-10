Mengis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,937 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.11. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.6481 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

