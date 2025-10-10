ALT5 Sigma (NASDAQ:ALTS) Director David Danziger Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) Director David Danziger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $146,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALT5 Sigma Stock Performance

Shares of ALTS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $6.26. ALT5 Sigma Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALTS. Wall Street Zen downgraded ALT5 Sigma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ALT5 Sigma in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALT5 Sigma currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of ALT5 Sigma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ALT5 Sigma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ALT5 Sigma by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 42,157 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALT5 Sigma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALT5 Sigma by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About ALT5 Sigma

ALT5 Sigma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the large unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates under the Biotechnology and Recycling segments.

