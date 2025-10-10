Baskin Financial Services Inc. Purchases 220 Shares of FirstService Corporation $FSV

Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. FirstService accounts for 3.3% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $43,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in FirstService by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in FirstService by 52.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in FirstService by 11.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSV. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on FirstService from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research downgraded FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of FSV stock opened at $184.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.33 and its 200 day moving average is $182.76. FirstService Corporation has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $209.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

