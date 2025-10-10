Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 738,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,140,000 after acquiring an additional 74,121 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 303.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

ITOT stock opened at $146.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.63. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $147.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

