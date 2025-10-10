Wealthstar Advisors LLC Purchases 2,655 Shares of NatWest Group plc $NWG

Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,938,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,429,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,476 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,744,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,715,000 after acquiring an additional 611,323 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 1,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 600,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 550,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after acquiring an additional 545,017 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 390.0%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NWG

About NatWest Group

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.