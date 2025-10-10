Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $562,000 Holdings in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 1,346.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter worth $1,102,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 price target on Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $71.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Cabot Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $70.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.29 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 11.14%. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $9,072,486.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at $28,661,147.04. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

