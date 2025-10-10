Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.8% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.22.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

