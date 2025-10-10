Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF $CGDG Holdings Boosted by NavPoint Financial Inc.

NavPoint Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 452.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF accounts for about 0.9% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth about $286,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 562,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter.

CGDG opened at $34.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $35.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

